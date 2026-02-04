Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.4220 and last traded at $9.46. 1,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.4670.

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) is a Canadian-based real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and developing industrial properties. The trust’s portfolio comprises modern warehouses, distribution centres and manufacturing facilities that serve a broad tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce operators and light-industrial companies. Its assets are strategically located to support supply chain networks and distribution channels across key markets in North America.

As of its most recent reporting, Dream Industrial’s real estate holdings are diversified by geography and property type.

