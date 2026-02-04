Plymouth Rock Technologies (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Trading 2,169.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Free Report) was up 2,169.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.2519 and last traded at $0.2519. Approximately 946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.0111.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based developer of advanced counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions designed to detect, track, classify and mitigate unauthorized drone activity. Headquartered in Belcamp, Maryland, the company offers integrated hardware and software platforms that combine radar, radio frequency and electro-optical sensors to deliver real-time situational awareness. Its modular architecture enables deployment in both fixed-site and mobile configurations for protection of critical infrastructure, military installations and law enforcement operations.

The company’s product suite includes multi-sensor detection modules, automated classification software and electronic warfare capabilities that disrupt drone control and navigation signals.

