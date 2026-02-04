Checkit (LON:CKT) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 and last traded at GBX 18.01. Approximately 149,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 148,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50.

Checkit Stock Down 2.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.20. The stock has a market cap of £19.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Checkit news, insider Kit Kyte purchased 22,935 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 397,430 shares of company stock valued at $364,146,688. 27.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Checkit

Checkit optimizes the performance of people, processes and physical assets with connected digital solutions.

Our real-time workflow, monitoring and analytics services enable safe and productive work, efficient operations and data-driven insight to continually improve performance in large, complex organisations.

We streamline the work of frontline teams with Connected Workflow Management; protect critical assets with Connected Automated Monitoring and maximize building performance with Connected Building Management.

For over a decade, Checkit has been working with leaders, operational heads and frontline workers in retail, healthcare, life sciences, facilities management, catering, education, manufacturing, hospitality and commercial property.

