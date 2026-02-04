Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.5901. Approximately 421,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,324% from the average daily volume of 29,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.5801.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Up 0.6%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
About Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. is a life sciences instrumentation company specializing in precision laser and imaging systems used in assisted reproduction and cell analysis applications. The company’s core focus lies in providing advanced tools for in vitro fertilization (IVF) laboratories, research institutions and biotechnology firms, offering solutions that enhance embryo manipulation, sperm immobilization and cell viability assessments.
The company’s product portfolio centers on micromanipulation laser systems designed for tasks such as assisted hatching, embryo biopsy for pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, and zona drilling, enabling embryologists to perform delicate procedures with high accuracy.
