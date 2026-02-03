Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Rubrik by 471.4% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Rubrik by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rubrik by 1,228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBRK shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rubrik from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Rubrik Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $350.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 20,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,353,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 489,959 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,625.94. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $2,396,175.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 342,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,110,541.57. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 240,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,090 over the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rubrik

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.