Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PTY opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PTY) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.