Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $596,000 in Soho House & Co Inc. $SHCO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 2,507.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.69. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $370.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Gjorgi Popstefanov acquired 11,111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999,999. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc is a global hospitality and membership company that operates a network of private clubs, hotels, restaurants, workspaces and leisure facilities aimed primarily at creative professionals. Its core offering revolves around exclusive, members-only “Houses” that combine social spaces, dining venues, screening rooms, spas and event programming under one roof. The company’s diversified portfolio extends to branded hotels and short-stay locations, as well as co-working facilities under the Soho Works banner.

The company was founded in 1995 by Nick Jones in London, with the inaugural House offering serving emerging artists, filmmakers and designers.

