Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amentum were worth $43,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Amentum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Amentum by 1,517.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amentum by 433.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Trading Up 0.2%

Amentum stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amentum from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

