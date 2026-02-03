Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AVK. It offers investors a blend of equity and fixed-income exposures through a single vehicle designed to deliver regular distributions.

The Fund’s core strategy centers on convertible securities—such as convertible bonds and preferred stocks—issued by U.S.

