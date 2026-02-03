Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVKGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AVK. It offers investors a blend of equity and fixed-income exposures through a single vehicle designed to deliver regular distributions.

The Fund’s core strategy centers on convertible securities—such as convertible bonds and preferred stocks—issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK)

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.