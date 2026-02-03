ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a 4.9% increase from ATAC Credit Rotation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.
ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile
