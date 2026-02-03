PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.

The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.