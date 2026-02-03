PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PDI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

