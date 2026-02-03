Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $49,122.80. Following the sale, the director owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,678.20. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Wade Reece sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $59,575.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,575.27. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,398 shares of company stock worth $476,448. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 208,014 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,652 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,749,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.