Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Down 3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $311.95 and last traded at $318.67. Approximately 10,520,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,960,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

