iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,048,198 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,438,272 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,213,702 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $36.69. 5,041,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,974. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries. The Index includes securities that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P).

