JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 221,803 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 176,609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,836 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

JGRO stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. 400,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,706. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $97.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

