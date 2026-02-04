Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Iqbal Hussain sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $25,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,443.76. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,695. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 10.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,017.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 263,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 240,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTA. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

