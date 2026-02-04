Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells $979,617.65 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Iqbal Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $979,617.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CNTA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 1,005,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,695. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.56. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,954 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,429,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,319,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 559,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

