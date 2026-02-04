FY2027 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Cut by Scotiabank

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$96.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$92.25.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$107.39 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$37.03 and a 1-year high of C$125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.51.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$622.58 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 29.56%.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7058 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

