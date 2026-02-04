Brokerages Set CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $12.83

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.8333.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $115,584.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,772.42. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CryoPort by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 299.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 30.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 14.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.66. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) is a global provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions for the life sciences industry. The company specializes in cryogenic shipping for critical biological materials, supporting the development, clinical testing and commercialization of cell and gene therapies, biologics, vaccines and reproductive medicine. By offering end-to-end supply chain management, CryoPort helps ensure the integrity and viability of temperature-sensitive products from point of origin to destination.

CryoPort’s product portfolio includes proprietary cryogenic dry shippers, advanced active and passive thermal packaging, and real-time data monitoring platforms.

