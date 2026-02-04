Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 78810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.3950.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 41.82% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company’s product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

