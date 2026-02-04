Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark Jenkins Sells 12,750 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.19, for a total value of $5,229,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,817 shares in the company, valued at $83,193,505.23. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $410.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.26. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $486.89.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $455.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Carvana from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.

Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,783,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,804,000 after buying an additional 3,328,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,989,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 184,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,101,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,265 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.