Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.86% of Columbia Sportswear worth $24,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

