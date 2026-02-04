Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.27 and traded as low as $17.09. Randstad shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 34,139 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RANJY. Zacks Research raised shares of Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Randstad alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RANJY

Randstad Price Performance

Randstad Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.