RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL) vs. Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Head-To-Head Review

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) and RBC Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:RBCL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Owens & Minor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Owens & Minor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.8% of RBC Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Owens & Minor has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBC Life Sciences has a beta of -21.66, suggesting that its share price is 2,266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owens & Minor $10.77 billion 0.02 -$362.69 million ($17.40) -0.17 RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Owens & Minor and RBC Life Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RBC Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Owens & Minor.

Profitability

This table compares Owens & Minor and RBC Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owens & Minor -19.99% 95.57% 2.30% RBC Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Owens & Minor and RBC Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owens & Minor 4 0 3 0 1.86 RBC Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Owens & Minor currently has a consensus target price of $6.35, suggesting a potential upside of 119.34%. Given Owens & Minor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Owens & Minor is more favorable than RBC Life Sciences.

Summary

Owens & Minor beats RBC Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations. The Patient Direct segment includes the home healthcare business, Byram and Apria. The company was founded by Otho O. Owens and G. Gilmer Minor in 1882 and is headquartered in Henrico County, VA.

About RBC Life Sciences

RBC Life Sciences, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products in North America, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company's Nutritional Products segment offers nutritional supplements and personal care products, including herbs, vitamins, and minerals; and natural skin, hair, and body care products through a network of independent distributors and license arrangements. Its products include Stem-Kine, a dietary supplement; Microhydrin and Microhydrin Plus antioxidants; VitAloe, a blend of research-backed ingredients; OliViva, an antioxidant beverage to support immune and cardiovascular system; Organic Spirulina, a nutritious alga that provides range of nutrients and easily digested proteins; and NeuroBright to support brain function, and enhance energy and acuity. This segments products also comprise Colo-Vada Plus, a colon cleansing program; HydraCel to enhance the quality of drinking water; 24 Seven, a multivitamin/mineral supplement; Immune 360 to nourish and support the function of the immune system; and Aloe Gelee gel that provides the soothing and moisturizing. Its Medical Products segment offers wound care products for the treatment and healing of wounds, such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, cuts, burns, and abrasions. Its products include cleansers, dressings, hydrogels, collagen, calcium alginates, moisture barriers, antimicrobials, and a hydrogel wound dressing with Lidocaine. This segment also offers other wound care products designed to reduce destruction to skin and tissue caused by radiation; and to reduce pain and itching in the skin, and the internal mucosa caused by radiation reactions or reactions to various cancer medications. This segment sells its products under the MPM Medical brand to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and pharmacies through a network of medical/surgical supply dealers and pharmaceutical distributors. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

