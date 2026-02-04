Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $100.9960, with a volume of 85476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

