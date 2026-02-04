Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Legal & General Group PLC (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 5054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

Legal & General Group is a London‑headquartered multinational financial services company with roots dating back to the 19th century. The firm provides a range of life insurance, retirement and protection products alongside savings and workplace pension solutions. Over its history it has expanded beyond traditional insurance into asset management and long‑term investment activities aimed at serving both individual and institutional clients.

Core operations include life assurance, annuities and pension de‑risking for corporate clients, together with retail and workplace pension provision.

