iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.52 and last traded at $101.2630, with a volume of 26024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.47.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.7947 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
