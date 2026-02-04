Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $350.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $304.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.35.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $24.63 on Wednesday, reaching $363.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.04. Amgen has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $360.98. The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

