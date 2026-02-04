Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 122494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Roche in the second quarter valued at $208,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roche by 52.0% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

