Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Corp. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,433 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 54,427 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Data Storage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 8,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 81.52%.The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Insider Activity at Data Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

In related news, CEO Charles M. Piluso sold 20,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $100,244.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 413,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,322.09. The trade was a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Kempster sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $34,161.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 871,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,140.28. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 69,988 shares of company stock worth $349,240 in the last three months. 43.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTST. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Data Storage in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Data Storage by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTST shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Data Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Data Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTST

About Data Storage

(Get Free Report)

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense. The company also provides data protection and recovery solutions, such as ezVault for offsite data protection; ezRecovery for fast data recovery; ezAvailability for real-time data replication with minimal recovery objectives; and ezMirror for data mirroring at the storage level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.