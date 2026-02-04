Comparing 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 10x Genomics and Azenta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 3 9 4 0 2.06 Azenta 1 3 4 0 2.38

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 12.69%. Azenta has a consensus price target of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Azenta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

10x Genomics has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azenta has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 10x Genomics and Azenta”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $610.78 million 3.99 -$182.63 million ($0.62) -31.10 Azenta $593.82 million 2.86 -$55.76 million ($1.30) -28.39

Azenta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azenta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -11.89% -11.50% -8.93% Azenta -10.01% 1.40% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Azenta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Azenta beats 10x Genomics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products. Its single cell solutions runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity and networks on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell gene expression flex; single cell immune profiling used to study the immune system; single cell Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromati (ATAC) solution to understand the epigenetic state; and single cell multiome ATAC + gene expression which enables simultaneous interrogation of both the RNA and chromatin accessibility, using ATAC in a single cell. The company also provides Visium platform which enables researchers to understand the spatial positions of biological analytes within tissues at high resolution; and Xenium platform for in situ analysis. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10x Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc. provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage solutions, consumables and instruments, controlled rate thawing devices, and temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. This segment also provides sample management solutions, such as consumable vials and tubes, polymerase chain reaction, plates, instruments for supporting workflows, and informatics. The Life Sciences Services segment provides genomic services, that includes gene sequencing and gene synthesis services; and sample repository solutions, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting services for genomic analysis and the management and care of biological samples used in pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, clinical, and academic research, and development sectors. It serves a range of life science customers, including pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, biorepositories, and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

