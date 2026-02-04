SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.03 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 3516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of SSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SSE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSE

SSE Stock Performance

SSE Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.