Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.24 and last traded at $72.1640, with a volume of 7613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $1,306,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.