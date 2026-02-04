Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 53764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Archrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Archrock Trading Down 1.5%

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 40,740 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,022,574.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 184,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,821.60. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Archrock by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 55.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

