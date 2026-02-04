Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Short Interest Up 24.7% in January

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,337,676 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 10,693,752 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,645,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 25.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,645,377 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,963 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 166,412 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.85.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,752. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is a global renewable energy company that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and system solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest solar module suppliers. Canadian Solar offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including mono- and multi-crystalline solar cells and modules, as well as advanced energy storage and system integration solutions tailored for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In addition to manufacturing solar components, Canadian Solar provides end-to-end services encompassing project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.