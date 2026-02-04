SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.66 and last traded at $66.2310, with a volume of 195801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. RCW Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index consists of common stocks of national money centers and regional banks or thrifts listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or another United States national securities exchange, (NASDAQ)/National Market System (NMS).

