Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $470.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $378.71 and a 12 month high of $546.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.31.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $524.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.94.

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

