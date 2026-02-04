VanEck Real Assets ETF $RAAX Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. VanEck Real Assets ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 11.83% of VanEck Real Assets ETF worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Real Assets ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Real Assets ETF by 332.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000.

NYSEARCA RAAX opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. VanEck Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

About VanEck Real Assets ETF

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents. RAAX was launched on Apr 9, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

