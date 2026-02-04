Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in American Electric Power by 462.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 228.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after acquiring an additional 432,441 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,082.86. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. TD Cowen raised American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

