Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF $MLN

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MLN opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Long Muni ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

