J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $11 Million Holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF $DJIA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 8.37% of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000.

Shares of DJIA stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%.

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position. DJIA was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

