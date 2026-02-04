Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $3.09 Million in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. $NPB

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:NPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.53% of Northpointe Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 931,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,908,000. Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northpointe Bancshares by 138.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 136,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Northpointe Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,384,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NPB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northpointe Bancshares from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Northpointe Bancshares Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NPB opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $600.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Northpointe Bancshares had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million.

Northpointe Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Northpointe Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northpointe Bancshares news, EVP Amy M. Butler sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $111,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northpointe Bancshares Profile

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

