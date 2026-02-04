Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 494,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 127,489 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 803,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 235,448 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Wolfe Research set a $21.00 target price on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 4.1%

PWP stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners L.P. is a global, partner-led advisory firm specializing in strategic and financial counsel. Founded in 2006 by Joseph R. Perella and Peter Weinberg—both veterans of leading Wall Street institutions—the firm delivers independent advice on mergers and acquisitions, financing, restructuring and capital markets. As an independent entity, it emphasizes senior banker involvement throughout every transaction, ensuring clients benefit from depth of experience and continuity of service.

The firm’s core offerings encompass M&A advisory, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.