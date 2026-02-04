Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Stake in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Optimize Financial Inc owned 0.08% of NCR Voyix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 31.7% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,090,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after buying an additional 262,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NCR Voyix by 64.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 2.15%.The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

VYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.