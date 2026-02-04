Short Interest in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Declines By 12.7%

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,949,657 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 11,399,098 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,048,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,048,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amrize Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $58.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.32.

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Amrize during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

