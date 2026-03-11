Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.7999 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 10,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 12,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Greenpro Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $18.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenpro Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenpro Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

