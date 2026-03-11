Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 61.95 and last traded at GBX 62.65. 10,529,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 4,198,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,000.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.76. The company has a market cap of £616.78 million, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history. It operates in over

60 countries and employs over 3,650 people worldwide. Its operations are split across both Direct-to-Consumer and

wholesale channels, and in addition to its world-renowned “1460” boot its product segments span shoes including the

1461 shoe and Adrian loafer, sandals including the Zebzag mule, Kids ranges, as well as a growing line of bags and

accessories.

The Company successfully listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 29 January 2021 (DOCS.L) and

is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

