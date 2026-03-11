Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 1,075 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 1,075 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $10,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,404.10. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Gregory Bowles sold 1,172 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $12,013.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $110,918.60.

On Monday, February 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 3,551 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $33,983.07.

On Friday, February 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 4,464 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $44,104.32.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Gregory Bowles sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $8,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Gregory Bowles sold 5,383 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $79,237.76.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 894 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $13,258.02.

On Friday, January 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $56,660.94.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. 24,647,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,829,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 110.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Joby Aviation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Joby Aviation to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Positive Sentiment: Joby began flight testing its first FAA‑conforming aircraft as part of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), a major step toward FAA type certification; initial pilot testing at Marina, CA, paves the way for FAA validation later this year, which would materially reduce program timing and certification risk. Joby’s First FAA-Conforming Aircraft Takes Flight

Joby began flight testing its first FAA‑conforming aircraft as part of Type Inspection Authorization (TIA), a major step toward FAA type certification; initial pilot testing at Marina, CA, paves the way for FAA validation later this year, which would materially reduce program timing and certification risk. Positive Sentiment: Joby was named to federal/state eVTOL pilot projects and its eIPP selection plus Uber commercial launch plans highlight a clearer path to early revenue and partnerships — supports revenue ramp expectations and commercial credibility. Joby Aviation’s eIPP Wins And Uber Launches Put Commercial Path In Focus

Joby was named to federal/state eVTOL pilot projects and its eIPP selection plus Uber commercial launch plans highlight a clearer path to early revenue and partnerships — supports revenue ramp expectations and commercial credibility. Positive Sentiment: FAA launched pilot tests across 26 states for air‑taxi/eVTOL projects, expanding opportunities for Joby to demonstrate operations and secure local support — wider pilot footprint reduces regulatory execution risk if tests go well. Flying taxis could soon take flight as FAA green-lights tests in 26 states

FAA launched pilot tests across 26 states for air‑taxi/eVTOL projects, expanding opportunities for Joby to demonstrate operations and secure local support — wider pilot footprint reduces regulatory execution risk if tests go well. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and a large revenue acceleration year‑over‑year, but the company remains unprofitable with negative EPS guidance for the year — progress is positive but valuation still hinges on successful certification and commercial scale. (Company release and earnings recap)

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and a large revenue acceleration year‑over‑year, but the company remains unprofitable with negative EPS guidance for the year — progress is positive but valuation still hinges on successful certification and commercial scale. (Company release and earnings recap) Negative Sentiment: Archer Aviation filed a countersuit accusing Joby of concealing ties to China and misclassifying imports; allegations raise potential regulatory, procurement, and reputational risks that could complicate certification, government contracting, or supplier scrutiny — watch legal developments and any SEC or government inquiries. Air-taxi maker Archer accuses rival Joby of illegal China ties

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

