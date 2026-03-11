Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.60. 39,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 20,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $244.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

